French families sue over extensive nursing home virus deaths

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court is holding a hearing in a class-action effort to hold French health authorities and companies accountable after thousands of people with the virus died in nursing homes. The hearing Wednesday is a first step in what is likely to be a years-long legal marathon. Families hope it shines light on what went wrong last year as the virus devastated France’s oldest generation and deprived their children and grandchildren of a chance to help or to say goodbye. The hearing involves a special measure to demand access to documents involving decisions made at nursing homes.