Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II gets 14 years for rapes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California, including one who was homeless when he attacked her in 2018. Winslow appeared via videoconference at the hearing Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court. The 37-year-old former tight end is the son of San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow. The sentence was the maximum allowed under a plea deal. Winslow’s attorney Marc Carlos said the former athlete suffered from head trauma from the many blows to his head playing football, explaining why he “went off the rails.”