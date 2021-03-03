Even more chaotic than usual, Globes still had their moments

There were the usual confounding results and general sense of chaos, compounded this year by Zoom fails and some awkward interchanges. But, to answer co-host Tina Fey’s question of whether the night could have been just as well handled in an email, the answer is no. Because you wouldn’t have had Chadwick Boseman’s eloquent widow, tearfully explaining how she could never be as eloquent as her husband. Or Jane Fonda, calling out Hollywood’s lack of diversity when her hosts were under fire for exactly that. Or Chloé Zhao, making history as the first woman of Asian descent to win best director. The Globes, as always, had its moments.