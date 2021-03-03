Equestrian events called off in Europe after herpes outbreak

MADRID (AP) — A virulent outbreak of equine herpes in eastern Spain has forced European equestrian events to be canceled across the continent. The International Federation for Equestrian Sports says that it cancelled events in 10 European countries from now until March 28. The ban effects upcoming events in Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Austria, Poland, Netherlands, Germany and Slovakia. Federation general secretary Sabrina Ibáñez said an unspecified number of horses have already died from the outbreak. The outbreak appears to have originated in Valencia, Spain. It has been linked to subsequent outbreaks in three other European countries.