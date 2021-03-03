DeWine faces choppy political waters 1 year into pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ready to mark one year of fighting the coronavirus pandemic. It was 12 months ago Wednesday that he laid down strict attendance limits on the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, which brings thousands of people to the capital city. At the time Ohio didn’t have a single reported case of COVID-19. That and DeWine’s subsequent order to close schools won him early praise for aggressive action to fight the coronavirus. But the good mood didn’t last long and now the Republican governor finds himself fending off sharp criticism from a conservative party flank and facing the possibility of a primary next year.