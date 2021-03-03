Cuomo to speak publicly amid sexual harassment claims

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to address the public for the first time in days in the wake of several sexual harassment allegations. He’s set to speak at 1 p.m. Wednesday in a video briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, according to the governor’s press office. It wasn’t clear whether he intended to address the allegations or take questions from reporters. Cuomo has avoided public appearances for days as some fellow Democrats call for him to resign. He hasn’t spoken publicly since giving New York Attorney General Letitia James a referral to investigate claims that he sexually harassed at least two women in his administration.