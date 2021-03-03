Blast damages Dutch virus testing center; no one is hurt

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say an early-morning blast has smashed windows at a coronavirus testing center in a small town north of Amsterdam. Nobody was hurt. Police in the North Holland province tweeted that “an explosive went off” near the testing center in Bovenkarspel just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Police have taped off the area, which lies 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Amsterdam, and are investigating the cause of the blast. In January, rioters torched a coronavirus test facility in the fishing village of Urk on the first night of a 9 p.m.-to-4:30 a.m. nationwide curfew imposed as part of the government’s lockdown.