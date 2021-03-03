Animated ‘Demon Slayer’ strikes chord with pandemic Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The demons are everywhere, sometimes spreading like purple slime, lurking, killing. The terrifying plight depicted in the swashbuckling animated film, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train,” has struck a chord with pandemic-era Japan and possibly with the world. “Demon Slayer” has become the biggest grossing film for Japan, surpassing live-action films and even Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away.” The 2020 film, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, got a limited run in the U.S. that makes it eligible for the Academy Awards. Nominations are announced March 15.