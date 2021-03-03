Skip to Content

6 killed in Oklahoma house fire, including children

New
3:43 pm AP - National News

WOODWARD, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a fire tore through an Oklahoma home, killing six people, including several children. Todd Finley, the fire chief in Woodward, a city of roughly 12,000 people about 125 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, says one boy managed to escape the early Wednesday blaze after a firefighter heard a voice coming from the home and managed to jar loose a window air conditioner with the help of a bystander. He declined to say how many of the six dead were children, but said the state medical examiner’s office would work to identify those killed.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content