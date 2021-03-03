6 killed in Oklahoma house fire, including children

WOODWARD, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a fire tore through an Oklahoma home, killing six people, including several children. Todd Finley, the fire chief in Woodward, a city of roughly 12,000 people about 125 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, says one boy managed to escape the early Wednesday blaze after a firefighter heard a voice coming from the home and managed to jar loose a window air conditioner with the help of a bystander. He declined to say how many of the six dead were children, but said the state medical examiner’s office would work to identify those killed.