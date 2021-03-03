‘3rd time’s a charm’: SpaceX Starship nails landing in test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s futuristic Starship has finally aced a touchdown after two previous tries ended in massive fireballs. The full-scale prototype soared more than six miles Wednesday after lifting off from the southern tip of Texas. It descended horizontally and then flipped upright just in time to land. This time, the shiny bullet-shaped rocketship remained intact, prompting a SpaceX commentator to declare, “third time’s a charm.” SpaceX founder Elon Musk plans to use Starships to send people to the moon and Mars. Each of these last three test flights lasted 6 1/2 minutes.