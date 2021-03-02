US sets sanctions over Russia opposition leader’s poisoning

The Biden administration has announced sanctions of Russian officials and businesses related to the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Administration officials said Tuesday’s sanctions were the first of several steps planned in response to what they said were “destabilizing” actions by the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Navalny is an outspoken critic of Putin’s. The United States and other governments and international organizations have blamed Russia for his poisoning last August with a Russian-made nerve agent. Navalny was arrested when he returned to Russia this winter after months of recovery abroad.