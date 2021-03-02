US men accused of helping Ghosn flee arrive in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail and flee to Lebanon in 2019 were extradited from the U.S. and have arrived in Tokyo. Michael Taylor and his son, Peter, detained in a Boston jail since last May, were handed over to Japanese custody Monday. Tokyo Deputy Prosecutor Hiroshi Yamamoto said the Taylors were arrested on suspicion of aiding a criminal, and will be held at a Tokyo detention center for questioning. Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, was arrested in 2018 and charged with under-reporting his compensation and breach of trust. He says he is innocent.