Tokyo Olympics add 12 women to executive board to reach 42%

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have made a symbolic move toward gender equality by naming 12 women to the body’s executive board. The board will now have 19 women among its 45 members. The appointments were announced by CEO Toshiro Muto. The move was prompted by Seiko Hashimoto. She took over as president of the organizing committee last month after the 83-year-old former president made derogatory comments about women. Hashimoto immediately promised to increase female participation in the Olympic body. The move is unlikely to have long-term impact. The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee employs about 3,500 people but will be dissolved after the postponed Olympics take place.