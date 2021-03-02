Sun, sand, shots: Caribbean seeks vaccines to revive economy

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Caribbean is hunting for visitors and vaccines as it seeks to jump-start the stalled economy of one of the world’s most tourism-dependent regions. Clear waters and warm sand had attracted a record 31.5 million tourists to the region in 2019. But visits plummeted by an estimated 60% to 80% last year. Local governments are turning to India and China for vaccines to make it safe to welcome back tourists without prompting a spike in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm their fragile health care systems. The countries of the region depend on visitors for 40% to 90% of their domestic income.