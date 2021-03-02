San Francisco leaders cheer reopening as COVID-19 cases fall

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An upbeat Mayor London Breed says San Francisco will reopen indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms with reduced capacity starting Wednesday as more counties in California open up for business. Much of California’s population remains in the most restrictive phase of reopening, with Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties still limited to outdoor dining. San Francisco’s mayor urged residents to wear their masks while enjoying the city. Her announcement Tuesday came as Gov. Gavin Newsom continued to press educators to return to the classroom as more vaccines are administered and case rates drop. He said Tuesday that the state’s 7-day positivity rate has dropped to just 2.3%.