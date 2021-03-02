Skip to Content

Rights group files complaint in Germany in Khashoggi killing

BERLIN (AP) — An international media rights group has filed a complaint with German prosecutors against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and four other top officials accusing them of crimes against humanity on allegations they were involved in the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The German federal prosecutors office in Karlsruhe told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it received the complaint from Paris-based Reporters Without Borders on Monday. The complaint, relying partially on a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday, identifies five primary suspects, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the organization said.

