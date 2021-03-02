Morocco freezes ties with German Embassy amid Sahara tension

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s Foreign Ministry has suspended ties with the German Embassy because of unspecified “deep misunderstandings.” The move this week comes amid diplomatic tension around the disputed Western Sahara since the U.S. under Donald Trump took the unusual move in December of recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory. A letter leaked online from Morocco’s foreign minister orders Moroccan officials to suspend “all contact, interaction and cooperation” with the German Embassy and embassy-related activities. A senior Moroccan government official confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the letter was authentic. Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it was aware of media reports about the letter, but had no further comment.