Mexico president says meeting with Biden friendly, positive

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he had no differences with U.S. President Joe Biden in their first bilateral meeting. Mexico’s leader says Biden was open to exploring his proposals on a temporary worker program and helping Mexico obtain more vaccine. On Tuesday, López Obrador characterized the previous day’s meeting as “friendly, respectful and with a lot of emphasis on cooperation for development.” He said he didn’t come away with a deal for the U.S. to help Mexico obtain more COVID-19 vaccine, but wasn’t denied either. López Obrador says the two countries will explore “what is possible and when.”