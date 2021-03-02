Israeli-owned cargo ship back at sea after suspected attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Israeli-owned cargo ship that was crippled by a mysterious explosion last week has left Dubai’s port and is transiting the Gulf of Oman. Satellite tracking data shows MV Helios Ray, a Bahamian-flagged roll-on, roll-off vehicle cargo ship, sailing along the Omani coast toward the Arabian Sea. Overnight, the vessel passed through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Last week, a blast struck the cargo ship in the same waterway, raising alarms about ship security in the Mideast. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Israel’s regional foe Iran of attacking the ship. Iran denied the charge. Tensions between Iran and the West have escalated in recent weeks.