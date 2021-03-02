Harmonizing at home changes life of sisters in the Staves

NEW YORK (AP) — Celestial, three-part harmony comes naturally for the three Staveley-Taylor sisters, who make up the British musical act the Staves. They would stay up late listening to their parents sing songs at home with friends, and later practice some of the same songs themselves. For their just-released third album, they’ve somewhat toughened their sound from their folk-oriented roots, but left the voices front and center. It has been a tough road for the sisters after their mother died in 2018. They went through a crisis of confidence and questioned whether they even wanted to go on, but they persevered for a new album called “Good Woman.”