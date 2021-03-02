Groups: Yemen aid shortfall means more hunger, less care

CAIRO (AP) — Aid organizations working in Yemen say their programs will be severely cut. That’s what they’re saying Tuesday, a day after a U.N. appeal for aid to alleviate the world’s worst humanitarian disaster fell well short of its goal. The United Nations appeal to alleviate the world’s worst humanitarian disaster raised some $1.7 billion. The U.N. had called for $3.85 billion this year. Yemen’s war started in 2014 when the Iran-backed rebel Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. The Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition intervened months later to dislodge the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government.