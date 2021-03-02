Former Soviet leader Gorbachev turns 90

MOSCOW (AP) — Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has turned 90, receiving greetings from the Kremlin and global leaders while Russians remain divided over his legacy. Gorbachev, who has stayed in a hospital as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, was scheduled to have a video call Tuesday with his aides who gathered at his foundation to congratulate him. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Gorbachev in a letter published by the Kremlin, hailing him as “one of the most outstanding statesmen of modern times who made a considerable impact on the history of our nation and the world.” U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among global leaders who congratulated Gorbachev on his birthday.