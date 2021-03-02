Florida deputy suspended for Facebook post about Muslims

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida sheriff’s deputy was suspended for nearly a month after a civil rights group asked for an investigation into his Facebook posts about Muslims. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office suspended Deputy Michael Johnson for 150 hours without pay after an internal investigation found he showed “unbecoming conduct” and “bias and disrespect” toward Muslims. A report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel in a public records request said Johnson wrote in a February 2020 post that “Muslims are taking over America.” Johnson acknowledged to investigators that the post was “offensive towards all Muslims.” Investigators found that Johnson’s Facebook page can be “associated” with his employment as a sheriff’s deputy.