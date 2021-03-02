First COVAX vaccines arrive in Cambodia from India

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has received its first batch of 324,000 vaccine doses from India that are part of the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative, as the country expands its immunization program with the goal of inoculating a majority of its population this year. Prime Minister Hun Sen will be given the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine on Thursday. Cambodia, which has yet to report any virus deaths, received its first shipment of 600,000 vaccine doses from China on Feb. 7, part of 1 million doses Beijing is donating. Cambodia began its vaccination program on Feb. 10, starting with Hun Sen’s sons, government ministers and officials.