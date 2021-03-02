Exxon Mobil ordered to pay $14.25M penalty in pollution case

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Exxon Mobil to pay a $14.25 million civil penalty in a lawsuit accusing the company of violating the Clean Air Act for eight years at its Baytown, Texas, refinery. U.S. District Judge David Hittner of Houston on Tuesday reduced a previous award of almost $20 million overturned by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The group Environment Texas sued the company in 2010. After a trial of almost three weeks in 2014, Hittner ruled against the company and ordered the larger penalty two years later. The appeals court remanded the case to Hittner last July.