EU slaps sanctions on 4 Russia officials over Navalny arrest

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing sanctions on four senior Russian officials over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most high-profile political foe. EU headquarters said Tuesday that it had targeted the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the prosecutor general, and the heads of the National Guard and the Federal Prison Service. They are subject to travel bans and their assets in Europe are frozen. The EU says were listed “over their roles in the arbitrary arrest, prosecution and sentencing of Alexei Navalny, as well as the repression of peaceful protests in connection with his unlawful treatment.”