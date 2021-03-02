EU probes Germany’s move to pay for coal plant closures

BERLIN (AP) — The European Commission said Tuesday it has opened a probe into whether Germany’s plans to compensate owners for the early shutdown of coal-fired power plants by 2038 is in line with the bloc’s rules on state aid to businesses. Germany agreed last year to pay utility companies $5.23 billion to speed up the closure of their coal-fired plants. The decision was part of the country’s efforts to fight climate change. Many of the plants use lignite, a particularly polluting coal mined in Germany. Environmental campaigners say that the companies benefitting from compensation would likely have to close the plants soon anyway because generating electricity from burning coal is becoming more expensive than renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.