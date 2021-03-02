Deputies: Boy, 11, brought unloaded gun to elementary school

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida elementary school student has been arrested after bringing an unloaded gun to school and threatening two classmates. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped the 11-year-old boy Tuesday as he got off the bus at Osceola Elementary School in Naples. The fourth-grade student faces a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds. A sheriff’s statement said deputies learned earlier Tuesday morning that the boy had threated other students a day earlier. When they searched his backpack, they reported finding a handgun, according to authorities.