Cuomo avoids public amid outcry over harassment allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing calls for resignations from some members of his own party as most leading Democrats signal they want to await the results of the attorney general’s investigation into claims the governor sexually harassed aides. Cuomo himself has avoided public appearances for days. The leaders of the Democratic-controlled state Assembly and Senate announced Tuesday the Legislature will pass legislation to limit emergency powers related to the pandemic that they granted Cuomo last spring. The governor is also facing criticism for withholding, for months, a full accounting of the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19.