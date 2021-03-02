Chicago man arrested, charged with inciting summer looting

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man is facing a federal charge of inciting a riot after he allegedly went online last August to urge other to take part in the widespread vandalism of stores and others businesses. Twenty-two-year-old James Massey appeared in a court hearing via telephone on Tuesday, hours after he was arrested. Prosecutors allege that Massey sent several messages on Aug. 9 in which he implored others to wear ski masks, gloves and bring tools they would need to take part in the looting. Hundreds of people descended on the downtown area, where they smashed their way into scores of businesses.