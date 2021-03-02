CBS to air Emmy Awards on Sept. 19; no host yet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 19 and air live on CBS. The network and the Television Academy will announce a host, producers and location at a later date. The show has been held at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles since 2008. Last year’s show on ABC was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and was a combined in-person and virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most presenters and nominees appeared remotely. That format was used for the recent Golden Globes. The 2020 Emmys were the lowest rated with 6.4 million viewers.