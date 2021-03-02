Catherine Zeta-Jones joins Michael Sheen in ‘Prodigal Son’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine Zeta-Jones was already a fan of “Prodigal Son,” so when the chance came to join the show, she was lured by the prospect of working alongside Michael Sheen. The Welsh actors were born in cities about an hour apart and moved in similar circles during their youth without ever knowing each other. Zeta-Jones joins “Prodigal Son” in Tuesday’s episode and plays a doctor. The episode was directed by co-star Lou Diamond Phillips. Sheen plays an incarcerated serial killer surgeon. Zeta-Jones says there was plenty of inside joking between her and Sheen.