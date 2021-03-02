Brazilian virus variant emerges in Oregon; 1st in West Coast

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Brazilian variant of the coronavirus has emerged in Oregon, the first known case of the new variant on the U.S. West Coast. Medical authorities in Douglas County, Oregon, said the sample was sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of January. They say they received the results on Monday night which showed the P.1 variant. They said it appears to be related to business travel between the U.S. and Brazil. The variant, which was originally traced to Brazil, appears to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain. It can potentially be contracted by someone who was already infected or who has been vaccinated.