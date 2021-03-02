Global stocks, US futures sink after Treasury selloff eases

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures are lower after a selloff in U.S. Treasury bonds eased, helping to allay concern about a possible rise in interest rates. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed lower and Frankfurt retreated in early trading. London opened higher. The future for Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index was off 0.5%. Overnight, the index closed up 2.4% for its best day in nine months after Treasurys edged higher. That would lead to lower market interest rates and less downward pressure on economic growth. Investors were watching Washington as an economic stimulus bill by the House of Representatives advanced to the Senate.