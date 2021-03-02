Amid ‘historic’ rollout, UN vaccine project faces some delay

GENEVA (AP) — A leader of the U.N.-backed project to deploy COVID-19 vaccines to needy people in both rich and poor countries acknowledges the rollout has gone slower than expected in some places because of issues with shipping and approval, but says “ultimately” all doses will be made available. Dr. Seth Berkley of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, cited the hiccups in the COVAX project during an update about its distribution plans. Meanwhile, the U.N. health agency chief said millions of doses were expected to arrive in Angola, Cambodia, Congo and Nigeria on Tuesday, marking new momentum for the program.