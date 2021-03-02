Alarm grows in Serbia over virus surge; lockdown urged

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian health experts have called for government to introduce a state of emergency and a strict lockdown to halt a surge in coronavirus infections in the Balkan country. The numbers of daily new cases have been rising sharply in the nation of 7 million despite a mass inoculation campaign that so far has given nearly 1 million people at least a first vaccine shot. Chief epidemiologist Predrag Kon told the state RTS television network on Tuesday that “we must ban contacts or we will break.” He says only then will Serbians “realize what it means when the health system collapses.” Serbia’s president was not inclined to heed the call, saying that people need to work to shore up the country’s hard-hit economy.