33 years later, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall return to Zamunda

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirty-three years after “Coming to America,” Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall have returned to Zamunda. The sequel was originally planned to hit theaters last year but was sold due to the pandemic by Paramount Pictures to Amazon. It begins streaming Friday. It’s an unlikely coda to a blockbuster comedy. Murphy considers the 1988 original the first movie with an all-Black cast to be a hit around the world. The film was one of the biggest box-office successes of 1988. Murphy believes it helped pave the way for “Black Panther.”