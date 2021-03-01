Victims of anti-Asian attacks reflect a year into pandemic

Asian Americans have faced a dangerous climate since the coronavirus entered the U.S. a year ago. Instances of verbal harassment and physical assaults have occurred from coast to coast. Now, just over a year and thousands of incidents later, some of the earliest victims find moving forward has been difficult or, at best, bittersweet. A recent wave of attacks on elderly Asian Americans has reignited attention and fueled worries that hostilities have only worsened. They include the death last month of an 84-year-old San Francisco man. More than 3,000 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based reporting center, since March 2020.