US manufacturing activity jumps to 3-year high in February

US manufacturing activity jumps to 3-year high in FebruaryNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace three years, helped by a strong gain in new orders. The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its gauge of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 60.8% last month, 2.1 percentage-points above the January level of 58.7%. It was the strongest performance since February 2018. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector.