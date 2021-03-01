US announces $125 million defense aid package for Ukraine

WAHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it is providing a new $125 million aid package to Ukraine, including two armed patrol boats to help the country defend its territorial waters. But an additional $150 million in aid approved by Congress will not be provided until Ukraine shows what the Pentagon called “sufficient progress” on defense reforms. The new aid package also includes radars for countering artillery as well as continued support for satellite imagery and analysis capability. The Pentagon said this demonstrates the Biden administration’s commitment to providing Ukraine with defensive lethal weapons that can help the country defend itself against Russian aggression.