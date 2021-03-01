UN: Arbitrary detentions in Syria conflict may be war crimes

GENEVA (AP) — A U.N. commission on Syria says in a new report that tens of thousands of civilians were arbitrarily detained in enforced disappearances during the country’s 10-year conflict. It also says that thousands more have been subjected to torture and sexual violence, offenses that can amount to war crimes. The report was released on Monday. It says Syria’s government arbitrarily arrested and detained individuals and committed “war crimes and crimes against humanity in the context of detention.” It added that other parties in the conflict also committed crimes in that context. Syria’s conflict began in March 2011 and has killed about half a million people.