Senate vetting Biden’s choice for SEC head amid stock drama

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s choice to head the Securities and Exchange Commission is coming before a Senate panel in a virtual hearing Tuesday as a roiling stock-trading drama spurs clamor for tighter regulation of Wall Street. A chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration, Gary Gensler has experience as a tough markets regulator amid the financial crisis. More recently he has been in the academic world. Biden’s selection of Gensler to lead the SEC signals a goal of turning the Wall Street watchdog agency toward an activist role after a deregulatory stretch during the Trump administration.