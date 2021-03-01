Saudi envoy disputes crown prince role in Khashoggi killing

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s U.N. ambassador is disputing the U.S. intelligence report which concluded that the Saudi crown prince approved an operation to kill or capture dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said in a tweet Monday: “Let us all move forward to tackle the serious business of world issues!!” The Saudi envoy said the newly declassified report “is based on could’ve, should’ve and would’ve and does not rise to anywhere close to proving the accusation beyond reasonable doubt.” Al-Mouallimi said in a series of tweets, “the Prince courageously accepted moral responsibility … and pledged to reform the intelligence organizations. Case closed!”