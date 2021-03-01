Police shoot man suspected in Ohio slayings at Detroit motel

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in at least two homicides in Ohio has been critically wounded during a shootout with police outside a motel near downtown Detroit. Detroit Police Chief James Craig says 55-year-old Chandra Moore exited the motel around 9:50 a.m. Monday, walked to a vehicle then turned and opened fire on officers who were waiting for him. Craig says the officers returned fire and shot Moore several times. No officers were hurt. Craig says Moore is suspected in the killings Sunday evening in Cincinnati, and that one of the victims was Moore’s estranged wife, who had been fatally stabbed.