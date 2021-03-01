Pakistan hopes to save $3 billion in new gas deal with Qatar

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister says a landmark new deal with Qatar for liquefied natural gas at lower rates will save Islamabad a total of about $3 billion over the next 10 years. The agreement was signed last Friday. The adviser says Pakistan will save $317 million annually due to the reduced price of the gas compared to the 2015 agreement between the two countries. The agreement comes into effect in January 2022. Many Pakistanis have been rallying, angry over long power cuts in the summer and shortages of natural gas in winter.