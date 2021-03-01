One of Zimbabwe’s vice presidents quits amid sex scandal

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — One of Zimbabwe’s vice presidents has resigned following a string of reports in the local media that alleged he had affairs with several women, both married and single. Kembo Mohadi, 71, one of the country’s two vice presidents, denied on Monday that he was involved in the alleged affairs but said he was stepping down “to save the image of my government.” His alleged affairs include one with a married intelligence officer. Mohadi, a veteran of the country’s 1970s bush war for independence from white minority rule, has been a prominent member of the government for decades. He denied he is the man in the recorded phone calls.