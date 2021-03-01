New US envoy urges ramped up pressure on Myanmar military

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.S ambassador to the United Nations is urging the international community to “ramp up pressure” on Myanmar’s military to restore democracy. And at a wide-ranging press conference Monday, she also said she hopes to work with Russia and China on some key issues. Linda Thomas-Greenfield strongly reiterated President Joe Biden’s determination to re-engage with the world and make the United States again a nation that leads. Speaking on the first day of the U.S. presidency of the Security Council, she said the Biden administration was “disappointed” that Iran started restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities last week.