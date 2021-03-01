New this week: ‘Coming 2 America,’ Camilo and a dragon movie

This week’s new entertainment releases include Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall back in Queens for “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the 1988 film, which is now coming straight to your living room Friday on Amazon Prime Video. A more family friendly streaming option this week is the Walt Disney Co.’s computer animated “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which finds a lone warrior on a mission to track down a dragon who has the powers to stop an evil invader and save humanity. Colombian singer Camilo is also releasing his sophomore album, “Mis Manos,” on Friday, which features the hit “Vida De Rico.”