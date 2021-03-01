Liz Weston: Worry about the right thing with estate taxes

All of us are going to die, but hardly any of us will acquire or give away so much that death or gift taxes are going to be an issue. Far more of us are likely to benefit from something called a step-up in basis, which can save heirs a significant amount of money on taxes. So holding on to and organizing records about what you paid for stocks, home improvements and other assets would be a better use of your time than planning to avoid taxes that wouldn’t affect you or your estate anyway.