It’s March, the month when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed

TOKYO (AP) — It’s now March. This is the month when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed just a year ago. Will it happen again? It seems unlikely. The start of the torch relay on March 25 from northeastern Fukushima prefecture is just over three weeks away. It will involve 10,000 runners and end in Tokyo at the opening ceremony on July 23. These are certain to be a made-for-television Olympics. There will be few tourists and no party atmosphere. The focus will be on getting 11,000 athletes into the venues to perform in front of cameras and then getting them out of Japan as quickly as possible.